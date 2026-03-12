Justin Gaethje and other UFC stars to lead training exercise at the FBI Academy

Interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje will be among several UFC fighters who will demonstrate their training techniques to academy students…

Interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje will be among several UFC fighters who will demonstrate their training techniques to academy students and FBI staff at the FBI Special Agent Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on Saturday and Sunday.

Gaethje also will headline a July 4 card on the south lawn of the White House when he goes against Ilia Topuria for the lightweight championship.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth — helping the world’s premier law enforcement agency be even better prepared to protect the American people,” FBI director Kash Patel said in a statement.

Jorge Masvidal, Chris Weidman, Claudia Gadelha, Michael Chandler, Manel Kape and Renzo Gracie are the other mixed-martial arts fighters who will take part.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for our athletes to experience, and we’re proud to support the FBI in strengthening their defense techniques,” Dana White, the UFC CEO and president, said in a statement.

