Chile’s new president and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

March 6 – 12, 2026 José Antonio Kast was sworn in as Chile’s president. Members of a local self-defense group…

March 6 – 12, 2026

José Antonio Kast was sworn in as Chile’s president. Members of a local self-defense group stood guard in Mexico’s Guerrero state in response to cartel violence. The World Baseball Classic was in full swing with Panama taking on Colombia in Puerto Rico.

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This gallery was curated by photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

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