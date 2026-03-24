British PM Starmer helps snooker world champs stay at the Crucible amid overseas interest

Helped by an intervention from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, snooker ’s world championship is staying at its long-time home…

Helped by an intervention from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, snooker ’s world championship is staying at its long-time home of the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield until at least 2045 amid fears it could have moved to China or Saudi Arabia.

The iconic venue, which has hosted snooker’s biggest tournament since 1977, will undergo a 45 million pound ($60 million) refurbishment — most of which is being funded by national and local government.

Barry Hearn, who runs snooker, described the Crucible as “no longer fit for purpose” two years ago, mainly because its 980-seat capacity meant it could not compete with potential interest from China and Saudi Arabia to stage the sport’s top event.

The renovation will add up to 500 seats, bringing in greater revenue and likely raising prize money, and improve spectator facilities.

Starmer visited Sheffield, the northern English city where the Crucible is located, at the end of last month to discuss how to “support a redevelopment of the iconic Crucible Theatre to keep sport and culture thriving in this city.”

“We have a deep cultural and sporting heritage here in the UK — sport, art and culture are the very best of us,” Starmer said. “It’s what makes us proud not only of the country, but the places that we’re from.

“I’m delighted,” he added, “with today’s confirmation that the theatre and the city will stay host to the famous world snooker championship for many years to come.”

The new deal will see the world championship stay in Sheffield until at least 2045, with an option to extend to 2050.

The event will continue to be staged at the Crucible in its current design through 2028.

“During the planned redevelopment period, the event is expected to be hosted temporarily at an alternative venue before returning to a transformed Crucible,” said the World Snooker Tour, the sport’s governing body.

The current deal was due to expire next year.

China and Saudi Arabia host big events on the snooker calendar and were touted by Hearn as possible hosts for the world championship if no agreement was found to make changes to the Crucible, one of the great stages in sport.

Reigning world champion Zhao Xintong became the first Chinese player to win the title and he said “all Chinese players want to play” at the Crucible.

“Sheffield has become my home in the U.K. and it is famous around the world as the home of snooker,” Xintong said. “I am so pleased that we are working together to keep the world championship in the city.”

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