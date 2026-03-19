Authorities investigating close call between Alaska Airlines and FedEx planes landing at Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A close call between a commercial airliner and a cargo plane attempting to land on crossing…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A close call between a commercial airliner and a cargo plane attempting to land on crossing runways at Newark Liberty International Airport was being investigated Thursday by federal aviation officials.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating Tuesday night’s incident during which an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 overflew a FedEx Boeing 777 at the busy New York City area airport.

An air traffic controller instructed Alaska Airlines Flight 294 from Portland, Oregon, to perform a go around — that is, discontinue its landing approach and circle around for a new approach to land — because FedEx Flight 721 from Memphis, Tennessee, was cleared for a final approach to an intersecting runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which also was investigating.

Alaska Airlines said in a prepared statement that the flight was cleared to land at Newark and that air traffic control “issued a go around to our aircraft, which our pilots are highly trained for.” There were 171 passengers and 6 crew members on board the flight, according to the airline.

FedEx said in a prepared statement that its flight crew followed instructions from air traffic control and landed safely.

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