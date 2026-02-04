The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics take shape, in photos

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy are fast approaching. As the torch relay nears completion, athletes are arriving, with some…

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy are fast approaching. As the torch relay nears completion, athletes are arriving, with some already making headlines. There are 16 sports in total, including some never before seen, with 116 gold medals to be awarded. Milan’s San Siro stadium is the venue for Friday’s opening ceremony, which is usually the most viewed moment of the Games, as millions around the world will watch on official broadcasters.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.