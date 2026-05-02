Tradition, fashion and horse racing at the Kentucky Derby, in photos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby marks its 152nd running, continuing its legacy as America’s longest continuously held sporting…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby marks its 152nd running, continuing its legacy as America’s longest continuously held sporting event. Known as the “Run for the Roses” and the first leg of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing, the race is held each year on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Often called “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” the Derby blends high-speed competition with elaborate fashion and deep-rooted tradition.

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