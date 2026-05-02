Live Radio
Home » National News » Fire breaks out in…

Fire breaks out in a lab building on a University of South Florida campus

The Associated Press

May 2, 2026, 9:08 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A fire broke out Saturday evening at a lab building on the University of South Florida campus in St. Petersburg, prompting an evacuation, authorities said.

The fire sent plumes of billowing gray smoke from the marine science laboratory building. No injuries had been reported, university police and the local fire department said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

University police said more information would be released as it became available.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up