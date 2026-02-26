The Latest: Hillary Clinton demands public deposition after photo leak forces testimony to pause

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told U.S. House lawmakers on Thursday that she had no knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s…

The deposition was paused after Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert sent a photo of Hillary Clinton in the room to a conservative influencer who posted it on social media, violating the committee’s rules for depositions. The incident prompted the former secretary of state to repeat her longstanding demand that the deposition be made open to reporters.

The closed-door questioning lasted over six hours Thursday.

The Clintons agreed to testify after their offers of sworn statements were rebuffed by the House Oversight panel, whose chairman, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., threatened criminal contempt of Congress charges against them.

Bill Clinton’s testimony will be the first time a former president has been forced to testify before Congress — the latest sign that the demand for a reckoning over Epstein’s abuse of underage girls has become a near-unstoppable force on Capitol Hill and beyond.

Here’s the latest:

Trump huddles with GOP senators on midterm-year agenda

Among the other meetings that the president had at the White House on Thursday was a strategy session with Senate GOP leaders and other close allies on the party’s agenda.

Among those who attended the afternoon meeting with Trump were Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso and Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri, according to two people with knowledge of the discussion.

The meeting was to discuss the party’s broader agenda, said one of the people, both of whom were granted anonymity to discuss a private meeting.

___

— By Seung Min Kim

Hillary Clinton says she told lawmakers repeatedly she did not know Epstein

The former told reporters as she exited after her deposition that she answered the same question again and again from lawmakers about whether she knew Jeffrey Epstein at all.

“I don’t know how many times I had to say I did not know Jeffrey Epstein,” Hillary Clinton said.

She also told reporters that her husband Bill Clinton had ended his relationship with Epstein before Epstein’s sexual abuse came to light in 2008.

Anthropic says it can’t agree to Pentagon demands

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said Thursday that the artificial intelligence company “cannot in good conscience accede” to the Pentagon’s demands to allow wider use of its technology.

The company said in a statement that it’s not walking away from negotiation but that new contract language received from the Defense Department “made virtually no progress on preventing Claude’s use for mass surveillance of Americans or in fully autonomous weapons.”

Top Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said earlier that the military would use the technology in legal ways and not let Anthropic dictate any limits ahead of a Friday deadline to agree to its demands or face losing its contract.

He said the Pentagon “has no interest in using AI to conduct mass surveillance of Americans (which is illegal) nor do we want to use AI to develop autonomous weapons that operate without human involvement.”

Hillary Clinton’s deposition in House Epstein investigation ends

The former secretary of state told members of Congress she had no knowledge of Epstein’s or Maxwell’s crimes. The depositions continuing Friday will also include former President Bill Clinton.

US official says 1 American killed, another wounded in speedboat shooting near Cuba

A U.S. official says at least one American citizen was killed and another wounded in an incident in which the crew of a Florida-registered speedboat exchanged fire with the Cuban military.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation into Wednesday’s firefight, said another member of the 10-person crew was in the U.S. on a visa and several others may have been green card holders.

The official said the owner of the boat has alleged that it was stolen by one of his employees.

___

— By Matthew Lee

National Trust says decision on the White House ballroom project means the case can continue

Carol Quillen, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said the group was “disappointed” that the injunction it sought to halt work on the ballroom wasn’t granted.

But she said the group was pleased that the decision found that the National Trust “has standing to bring this lawsuit, as we have asserted from the start.”

Thursday’s ruling “encouraged us to amend our complaint — specifically, to assert that the president has acted beyond his statutory authority — and we plan to do so promptly,” Quillen said in a statement.

She added that doing so would allow the case to continue.

Denver mayor announces steps against ICE to “keep every resident safe”

Mike Johnston, a Democrat, announced that federal immigration agents wouldn’t be able to operate on city property and that the city’s police would be authorized to intervene to prevent any illegal activity like brutality against suspects and protesters.

Johnston said he was acting to reassure residents rather than because Denver had information about any upcoming increase in immigration operations.

Denver becomes the latest Democrat-dominated city to announce new restrictions on immigration operations, joining Chicago, New York and Seattle. Democratic-led states have also pushed back.

“We will keep every resident safe, regardless of their status,” Johnston said.

Trump to award Medal of Honor to 3 Army veterans

The White House said Trump will give the highest military decoration on March 2 to three U.S. Army veterans: Master Sergeant Roderick W. Edmonds, Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis, and Command Sergeant Major Terry P. Richardson.

The Medal of Honor is being awarded posthumously to Edmonds for thwarting efforts at a German prison camp during World War II to segregate Jewish-American prisoners.

The Medal of Honor is being awarded posthumously to Ollis for his work to repel an enemy attack in 2013 of a base in Ghazni, Afghanistan that led to his death after an insurgent detonated his suicide vest.

Richardson is receiving the Medal of Honor for his leadership in a reconnaissance mission in 1968 in Vietnam to occupy an enemy regiment’s base camp and direct airstrikes despite being wounded by an enemy sniper.

Mamdani presents Trump with mock newspaper touting future big housing initiative

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani presented Trump with a mock newspaper front page during his visit to the White House on Thursday to show the president how a significant housing initiative might be received.

It’s a tactic designed to appeal to Trump, who is known to voraciously consume coverage in the local New York City publications.

Anna Bahr, Mamdani’s communications director, said the Democratic mayor’s team created the mock front page and its headlines for the Republican president to look at and demonstrate what kind of reaction that new federal housing investments could bring.

The mock New York Daily News front page says “Trump to City: Let’s Build” — a riff on the famous 1975 cover that read “Ford to City: Drop Dead,” referring to Gerald Ford’s vow to veto financial assistance to the city.

Mamdani’s office declined to elaborate on the mayor’s housing proposal, but Bahr said Trump was “very enthusiastic” about it.

EPA union denounces layoff of environmental justice workers

The 22 fired workers focused on poor and minority communities that are disproportionately burdened by environmental hazards and industrial pollution.

The layoffs come as the Environmental Protection Agency has reduced its workforce by about 30% in Trump’s second term.

Justin Chen, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Council 238, said Thursday that the cuts have “stretched remaining staff to the breaking point and weakened our ability to respond to mounting environmental and public health threats. There is no justification for further cuts.”

EPA spokesperson Brigit Hirsch said the layoffs are consistent with a notice to Congress last year and are part of EPA’s “broader effort to ensure that the agency’s workforce is best positioned to meet its core mission.”

Columbia student detained by ICE to be released after Mamdani meeting with Trump

The New York City mayor and the president’s surprise meeting at the White House was intended to be about housing.

But during the meeting, Mamdani raised the issue of Ellie Aghayeva, a Columbia University student from Azerbaijan who was arrested earlier Thursday by federal immigration agents.

The agents had accessed a campus residence by claiming they were searching for a “missing person,” according to Aghayeva’s attorneys and Columbia’s president.

But in a social media post on X, Mamdani said he had received a call from Trump after his in-person meeting at the White House, and that the president “informed me that she will be released imminently.”

Boebert says ‘why not?’ send photo of Hillary Clinton in closed door deposition

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., was defiant in remarks to reporters as she left the closed-door deposition for Hillary Clinton.

Boebert had violated committee protocol by sharing a photo of Clinton with a conservative influencer who posted it online.

When asked why she had shared the photo, Boebert responded, “Why not?”

Boebert also sarcastically said she admired Clinton’s blue suit and wanted to show it to everyone.

All three Texas Senate GOP candidates to appear with Trump

The president — and Republican Party kingmaker — has declined to endorse in Texas’s hotly-contested Senate primary.

So when Trump appears in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday to talk about energy policies and the economy, all three candidates — incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, Rep. Wesley Hunt and state Attorney General Ken Paxton — will be there, too.

Their appearance at Trump’s visit to the southern Texas town was confirmed by their campaigns and congressional offices.

Cornyn, who is running for his fifth term, is fending off challenges in a primary battle that has gotten vicious and personal.

A candidate must win 50% of the vote in the March 3 primary in order to win outright. If that doesn’t happen, the race will go to a May 26 runoff with the top two vote-getters.

Justice Thomas alludes to threats to explain his remote participation in DC law school conference

Thomas said he changed his plans to appear in person on the American University law school campus because “I wanted to make sure that I didn’t endanger anyone by my mere presence.”

A couple dozen students who protested outside the conference said they were upset that the school provided no notice about or access to the private event. They also distributed a single sheet with excerpts of the testimony of law professor Anita Hill, whose allegations that Thomas sexually harassed her nearly derailed his nomination in 1991.

Spokespeople for the Supreme Court and the school didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Thomas was honored with an award by the J. Reuben Clark Law Society, made up mainly of members of the Church of Latter Day Saints.

Thomas spoke from the Washington office of Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Pennsylvania governor vows to block 2 planned ICE facilities

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro vowed Thursday to do whatever he can to block a pair of warehouses slated to become U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in his state as part of a massive expansion.

The Democratic governor met privately for more than an hour with local government officials about plans for the facilities in Berks and Schuylkill counties. Shapiro said they voiced concerns about water and sewer capacity, the impact on roads, the demand for emergency fire and rescue response as well as medical care and other potential effects.

Shapiro said he plans to flex his regulatory authority and legal powers to try to stop them.

First lady Melania Trump to preside over UN Security Council in a historic first

When the wife of President Donald Trump sits in the president’s seat to chair a meeting on Monday afternoon, it “will be the first time a first lady, or first gentleman for that matter, has ever presided over a Security Council meeting,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday.

The United States takes over the rotating presidency of the 15-member council for the month of March and the first lady’s office said the meeting she will preside over on Monday will “emphasize education’s role in advancing tolerance and world peace.”

Asked the significance of Melania Trump’s presiding role, Dujarric said: “Obviously, it’s a sign of the importance that the United States feels towards the Security Council and the subject.”

He said U.N. political chief Rosemary DiCarlo will be briefing the Security Council at the meeting officially entitled “Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict” on behalf of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Pentagon spokesman says they won’t let AI company dictate limits

The Pentagon’s top spokesman reiterated that the military wants to use Anthropic’s AI models in legal ways and won’t let the company dictate any limits ahead of a Friday deadline to agree to the demands.

Sean Parnell said Thursday on social media that the Pentagon “has no interest in using AI to conduct mass surveillance of Americans (which is illegal) nor do we want to use AI to develop autonomous weapons that operate without human involvement.”

Anthropic’s policies prevent their models from being used for those purposes. It’s the last of its peers to not supply its technology to a new U.S. military internal network.

Parnell says the Pentagon wants to “use Anthropic’s model for all lawful purposes” but didn’t offer details and asserted that Anthropic’s resistance is “jeopardizing critical military operations.”

After meeting Tuesday, the Pentagon told the company to open up its technology or risk losing its contract and be designated a supply chain risk.

Mediator cites progress as indirect nuclear talks between the US and Iran wrap up

Oman’s foreign minister said Thursday that talks between the United States and Iran had ended in Geneva but “will resume soon.”

Badr al-Busaidi wrote on X that there had been “significant progress in the negotiation” without elaborating.

He said technical-level talks would take place next week in Vienna, home to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

There was no immediate comment from either American or Iranian officials. Analysts had been concerned that ending Thursday’s talks without an immediate deal could spark U.S. military action against Iran.

Trump hails ruling on White House ballroom construction

“Great news for America, and our wonderful White House!,” Trump posted on his social media site after a federal judge rejected a preservationist group’s request to block continued construction of a ballroom that crews demolished the East Wing to build.

Trump wrote that the project is “ahead of schedule, and under budget” and that the finished project “will stand long into the future as a symbol to the Greatness of America.”

Hillary Clinton deposition resumes

After a pause, the House Oversight Committee’s deposition of the former secretary of state has restarted.

It was put on hold after Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert shared a photo of Clinton at the closed-door proceeding with a conservative influence who posted it on social media.

The photo violated committee rules for depositions, but Boebert posted on social media that the influencer “did nothing wrong.”

Vance speaks in Wisconsin on affordability, fraud

Vice President JD spoke on Thursday in Plover, Wisconsin, about affordability and reducing fraud, making the case for Republicans in the 2026 midterms.

“The question in November is do we give power to the people who fight for corruption, who fight for fraud, who fight for illegal aliens, or do we give the government to the American citizens for whom it was designed and for whom it was created?” he asked during his address at Pointe Precision Inc., a machining facility. “I think I know the answer. Let’s vote for our people.”

Vance blamed Democrats for the current affordability crisis and called out alleged corruption in Minnesota, citing an example that involved money supposedly being taken away from autistic children.

Democratic senator says Vance is visiting Wisconsin to help congressman

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says that Vice President JD Vance is visiting Wisconsin to “shore up” a Republican congressman in a district targeted by Democrats.

Vance’s trip to central Wisconsin on Thursday was touted by the White House as a chance to talk about President Donald Trump’s successes in the wake of the State of the Union address.

But Baldwin says the true purpose is to help Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden, who she says is in “lock step with this administration.” Van Orden planned to attend Vance’s event at a manufacturing business in Plover, Wisconsin.

Baldwin says it’s good for Vance to come to Wisconsin “so he can see exactly how this administration’s policies are affecting and in many ways harming Wisconsinites.”

She says Van Orden has not been responsive to voters who oppose Trump’s tariffs, cuts to Affordable Care Act subsidies and reductions to federal food aid.

Trump, Mamdani to meet at the White House

The New York City mayor is planning on meeting with the president at the White House on Thursday.

That’s according to a person with knowledge of the meeting, granted anonymity to discuss something that was not on Trump’s public schedule. The meeting is expected to be in part about housing.

Despite deriding Mamdani as he campaigned for mayor, Trump has taken a liking to him after their one-on-one meeting late last year.

Judge rejects request to block Trump White House from building its $400 million ballroom project

A federal judge on Thursday rejected a preservationist group’s request to block the Trump administration from continuing construction of a $400 million ballroom where it demolished the East Wing of the White House.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled that The National Trust for Historic Preservation was unlikely to succeed on the merits of its bid to temporarily halt President Donald Trump’s project.

▶ Read more

Hillary Clinton deposition paused over leaked photo

The House Oversight Committee’s deposition of Hillary Clinton is being paused after Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert sent a photo of the closed-door proceeding to a conservative influencer.

Benny Johnson, a right-wing Youtuber, posted a photo of Clinton at the deposition online and said Boebert had provided it.

The deposition is being recorded on video, but Comer has said that will only be released after Clinton’s attorneys have a chance to review it. The committee’s rules do not allow outside press or photographers to take photos of the proceedings.

GOP chair of House Oversight panel says it’s possible lawmakers will question Lutnick on Epstein ties

Outside the House Oversight Committee’s deposition for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Rep. James Comer told reporters that it’s “very possible” that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is called to testify in the House investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Comer is seeking to cast the investigation as a bipartisan effort that is also willing to question Republicans.

Lutnick was Epstein’s neighbor in New York City. He had previously claimed that he cut all ties with Epstein after 2005, but the release of case files on Epstein showed that they had several interactions in the years after that.

Noem says more than 250 DACA recipients arrested and dozens deported in 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a letter to Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin and other senators that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program provides just that, a deferral of removal “for a period of time.”

Dubin and Sens. Alex Padilla, D-Ca., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., blasted the treatment of DACA recipients, known as Dreamers.

“News of DACA recipients being arrested and deported is deeply troubling,” the senators said in a statement.

The DACA program was created during the Obama administration to provide a way for young people who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children to remain in the country, so long as they register, undergo a background check and meet other requirements, such as attending school or working. Many have spent much of their lives in the U.S., and have since become adults with families of their own.

From Jan. 1, 2025 to Nov. 19, 2025, Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported 261 DACA recipients were arrested and 86 had been removed from the country, according to Noem’s letter.

It said of those arrested, 241 had criminal histories, but didn’t provide further information, citing privacy issues. The senators demanded DHS provide more information on the rationale for arresting and deporting Dreamers.

Hillary Clinton testifies she has no information on Epstein’s criminal activities

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is telling U.S. House lawmakers she had no knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s or Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes.

“I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein,” Hillary Clinton said in an opening statement she shared on social media.

Her testimony starts off two days of depositions that will also include former President Bill Clinton.

Hillary Clinton’s deposition is getting underway

The House Oversight Committee’s closed-door deposition of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is getting underway in Chappaqua, New York, as lawmakers start two days of depositions that will also include former President Bill Clinton.

Hillary Clinton has previously told the committee she has no memory of ever meeting Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who killed himself in 2019 while facing charges for sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls.

“There is no indication — zero, zip, zilch, nada — that Secretary Clinton had any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes,” Rep. James Walkinshaw, a Virginia Democrat, said just before the deposition.

Clinton did have connections to Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, through the Clinton Foundation. Maxwell was also a guest at the 2010 wedding of their daughter Chelsea Clinton.

Democrats call for Trump to answer questions in House Epstein investigation

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are arguing that former President Bill Clinton’s appearance for a deposition sets a precedent that should apply to President Donald Trump as well.

” Let’s get President Trump in front of our committee to answer the questions that are being asked across this country from survivors,” said Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the Oversight panel.

The Republican chair of the committee, Republican Rep. James Comer, has previously said the committee can’t deposition Trump because he’s a sitting president. Trump, however, has expressed regret that the Clintons are being forced to testify in the committee’s probe.

Republicans relishing the chance to question the Clintons

It’s hardly the first time congressional Republicans have pressured the Clintons to answer their questions, but this time it comes as both former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are more than a decade removed from public office.

None the less, the Clintons have emerged as a top target for Republicans in the House investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and they were successful in forcing them to appear for depositions in Chappaqua, New York, over the next two days.

“No one’s accusing at this moment the Clintons of any wrongdoing,” Rep. James Comer, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, told reporters just before the deposition for Hillary Clinton began.

Comer added that Republicans were hoping to understand how Epstein accumulated his wealth and influence with high-powered men around the world.

Republican chair pledges long days of depositions for the Clintons

Rep. James Comer, the GOP chair of the House Oversight Committee, previewed lengthy interviews for both Hillary and Bill Clinton as lawmakers question them about Jeffrey Epstein.

“This is going to be a long deposition,” Comer told reporters outside the convention center in Chappaqua, New York, where the depositions are being held.

Hillary Clinton has said she doesn’t remember ever meeting with Epstein, although she does have some connections to his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

House Democrats to force war powers vote on Iran

House Democratic leaders say they’ll force a vote next week on legislation requiring President Trump to terminate military force against Iran unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war from Congress.

The U.S. has gathered a massive fleet of aircraft and warships in the Middle East and the two nations are engaged in indirect talks to reach a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program and potentially avert a war.

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries was joined in the announcement by several Democrats who serve as the ranking member on committees with jurisdiction.

Their news release says the Iranian regime is “brutal and destabilizing,” and cited the killing of thousands of protesters.

“However, undertaking a war of choice in the Middle East, without a full understanding of all the attendant risks to our servicemembers and to escalation, is reckless,” the news release stated. “We maintain that any such action would be unconstitutional without consultation with and authorization from Congress.”

Trump administration appeals to the Supreme Court in immigration case

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow it to end legal protections for migrants from Syria for now. It’s the administration’s latest emergency appeal to the nation’s highest court.

The government wants the court to lift a New York judge’s ruling halting the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to end temporary protected status for Syrians.

The justices have previously allowed immigration authorities to end legal protections for migrants from Venezuela while lawsuits continue to play out. The federal government argued the Syria case is similar.

About 6,000 people from Syria have temporary legal status after fleeing armed conflict. Ending those protections could mean people lose work authorization and be exposed to possible deportation.

