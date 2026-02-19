Overhead and on target: AP photographers use robotic and remote cameras for striking Olympic photos

Images in this gallery were captured using robotic and remote camera technology by Associated Press photographers. In the weeks leading…

Images in this gallery were captured using robotic and remote camera technology by Associated Press photographers. In the weeks leading up to the Milan Cortina Olympics, a three-person robotics team spent countless hours installing and testing systems in remote venues, positioning cameras in places once out of reach. It marked the team’s first time operating across such distant and widely spread locations. At the hockey venue, photographers crawled into the goal to position and test a remote camera, refining the angle for the shot.

