Judge keeps ex-Jets linebacker Darron Lee jailed without bond on murder charge in girlfriend’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday kept former New York Jets first-round draft pick Darron Lee in jail without bond as he faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his girlfriend in Tennessee.

The ruling by Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Tori Smith came after Lee was arrested and charged late last week. He also faces a charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Lee is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 9.

Authorities identified the victim in the case as Gabriella Perpétuo. The couple had been living in a home they rented where the incident occurred for about 10 days, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brian Lockhart testified Wednesday.

Lockhart said he was present during the autopsy and learned the potential manner of death is blunt force trauma homicide, though an autopsy report has not been released yet.

According to an arrest affidavit, first responders on Feb. 5 went to a home in the Chattanooga suburb of Ooltewah for a call of CPR in progress, where they found the woman already deceased.

Lee told deputies that the woman may have fallen in the shower, but according to the affidavit, there were extensive amounts of blood in different areas of the residence that were inconsistent with Lee’s statement.

Authorities carrying out a search warrant found multiple kinds of trauma to the woman’s body, including a stab wound to her abdomen, an apparent human bite mark on her shoulder, a large bruise on her head, black eyes with heavy swelling, and dried blood on her face and neck, the affidavit said.

Lockhart testified that she also had a severe brain injury and a broken neck. She had more stab wounds on her legs while wearing pants without cut marks, suggesting the pants were put on afterward, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp said.

Investigators also found alcohol, narcotics and a gun, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Lee had a facial injury, lacerations on his hands, wounds on his chest and blood inside the case of his cellphone.

Crime scene detectives also identified blood that had been attempted to be cleaned in multiple areas of the house, in addition to cleaning supplies near where testing confirmed blood stains but no blood was visible, the affidavit said.

Wamp said the case is eligible for capital punishment, but prosecutors have not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty.

“Mr. Lee was in a home with a female that was, for lack of a better term, beaten to death,” Wamp said in court, arguing for the judge to withhold bond. “And the explanation that he gave doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.”

Wamp said Lee was on probation in Florida for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in one county and battery in another, and on probation in Ohio for attempted batteries.

Lee was represented at the hearing by deputy public defender Mike Little, who said in court that bond is often set for homicide or first-degree murder defendants, including those with prior felonies.

Responding to a request for comment from The Associated Press, Little said it is too early in the case for him to be making any statements.

The 31-year-old Lee played 58 games with the Jets, Kansas City and Buffalo from 2016 through the 2020 seasons. The former Ohio State linebacker was the 20th overall pick in 2016 by the Jets. He was the defensive MVP of the 2015 Sugar Bowl.

