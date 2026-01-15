Live updates: Venezuela’s Machado says she presented Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize during meeting

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado discussed her country’s future with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on…

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado discussed her country’s future with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, even though he has dismissed her as an option to take over after an audacious U.S. military raid captured then-President Nicolás Maduro.

Less than two weeks after U.S. forces seized Maduro and his wife at a heavily guarded compound in Caracas and brought them to New York to stand trial on drug trafficking charges, Trump hosted the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Machado, having already dismissed her credibility to run Venezuela and raised doubts about his stated commitment to backing democratic rule in the country.

Machado told reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday she presented Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize medal during the visit “as a recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom.”

There was no immediate word from the White House if Trump had accepted Machado’s medal, a prize he has long sought for himself.

The meeting comes as acting President Delcy Rodríguez delivers her first state of the union speech since the U.S. toppled her predecessor, Maduro, less than two weeks ago. Trump and his top advisers have signaled their willingness to work with Rodríguez, who was Maduro’s vice president.

County official says he met ICE officials looking at large potential detention space in Kansas City

Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca posted a video on social media of two federal agents telling him he was trespassing after he showed up at a nearly 1-million-square-foot (93,000-square-meter) warehouse on the outskirts of Kansas City.

He says he was ultimately allowed to enter the building and that officials told him they were looking for locations for a large facility. He told The Associated Press that one of the officials inside was Shawn Byers, the deputy field office director for ICE in Chicago.

In a statement, an ICE spokesperson did not address the Kansas City location or Abarca’s comments but said it should not come as news that the agency is working to expand detention space.

ICE was given $45 billion for detention centers in the tax and spending bill that Trump signed last year.

Trump administration sues over California law banning some new oil wells

The law, which Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in 2022, bans drilling new oil wells within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of certain places, including hospitals, homes and businesses open to the public.

The Justice Department says the lawsuit, filed Wednesday, is aimed at enforcing an executive order Trump signed last year to try to speed up U.S. fossil fuel production.

“This is yet another unconstitutional and radical policy from Gavin Newsom that threatens our country’s energy independence and makes energy more expensive for the American people,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said of California’s law.

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond for comment on the lawsuit. The governor has touted the law as a key policy to protect public health.

Trump says Gaza Board of Peace has been formed

The president made the announcement on social media Thursday night but he did not release any of the names of the members of the board that is a part of his ceasefire deal for Gaza.

The board will oversee a technocratic committee running day-to-day affairs on Gaza.

“The Members of the Board will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place,” Trump said.

How Trump’s Insurrection Act threat stands out against law’s history

Trump would not be the first president to invoke the Insurrection Act, as he has now threatened to do as a way to send U.S. military forces to Minnesota.

But he’d be the first to use the 19th century law to send troops to quell protests that started because of federal officers the president already has sent to the area — one of whom shot and killed a U.S. citizen.

The law allows presidents to use the military domestically but only on rare occasions. It has been invoked on more than two dozen occasions but not much since 20th Century’s Civil Rights Movement.

Some legal experts say nothing in Minneapolis justifies using the act again now.

▶ Read more about Trump’s Insurrection Act threat

Democrat

ic leader Schumer visits White House for rare meeting with Trump

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he met with Trump in the White House on Thursday where he protested U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and urged an extension of health care tax credits.

In a statement, Schumer’s office said he told Trump that ICE raids are “terrorizing communities” and he must pull the agency out of U.S. cities.

Schumer also used the meeting to urge Trump to push Republicans to support a three-year extension of the Affordable Care Act tax credits, according to his office. The subsidies expired Jan. 1.

Trump had requested the meeting with the Democrat from New York to discuss a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York City and New Jersey. Schumer asked the administration to release its hold on roughly $18 billion to fund the project.

The White House budget director announced the hold on funds on Oct. 1, the first day of last year’s government shutdown.

Machado says she presented Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize medal

The Venezuelan opposition leader told reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday she had done so “as a recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom.”

There was no immediate word from the White House if Trump had accepted Machado’s medal, a prize he has long sought for himself. After being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Machado offered to share it with Trump.

Machado and the U.S. president met earlier Thursday at the White House, and there’s been no official readout of that conversation, which was closed to the press. Machado was met with large crowds of supporters and reporters after that meeting, as well as her later conversations with senators on Capitol Hill.

Trump celebrates Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers

The president honored the champion hockey team for winning the title for the second year in a row.

The team, for the second year in a row, presented Trump with a custom jersey that said “Trump 47.” They also gave the president a golden hockey stick and a ring.

The team all donned red ties, imitating a look Trump has worn so often it has become a signature look.

But Trump on Thursday wore a deep burgundy tie.

Crowd awaiting Machado sings Venezuelan national anthem

As they awaited her exit from the U.S. Capitol complex, a crowd of supporters broke out into the song. Some were waving Venezuelan flags, or had them draped around their shoulders.

Excitement among the crowds seemed to reach a fever pitch as they caught a glimpse of Machado, who had planned to give remarks to reporters after her meetings with senators.

Earlier Thursday, Machado met with Trump at the White House and was greeted by similarly enthusiastic supporters outside.

Taiwan to invest $250B in US for lower tariffs in trade deal

The U.S. and Taiwan have signed a trade deal under which Taiwan’s semiconductor and technology businesses will invest at least $250 billion in the U.S. and in exchange the U.S. will levy a general tariff of no more than 15%, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.

It said the two sides would build “world-class industrial parks” in the U.S. to boost America’s industrial infrastructure. President Donald Trump last spring announced a 32% tariff on Taiwanese goods as part of his sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs to address trade imbalances. He later set it at 20%.

The agreement is the latest trade deal for the Trump administration, following ones with the European Union and Japan. The administration also has a one-year truce with China.

Machado meets with senators following closed-discussion with Trump

After completing her meeting with Trump, Machado left the White House and briefly greeted a group of supporters who cheered her near the gate — exchanging hugs with many.

“We can count on President Trump,” she told them in Spanish, drawing cheers.

Machado then headed to Capitol Hill, where she opened a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators by greeting lawmakers individually.

She shook hands with some, and shared warmer exchanges with others, including offering Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz a hug.

Machado also posed for photographs with the group before heading into closed-door meetings with them.

Venezuela’s acting president calls for oil industry reforms to allow more foreign investment

Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez on Thursday asked lawmakers to approve reforms to the oil industry that would open the doors to greater foreign investment during her first state of the union speech less than two weeks after its longtime leader was toppled by the United States.

Rodríguez, who has been under pressure by the Trump administration to fall in line with its vision for the oil-rich nation, said sales of Venezuelan oil would go to bolster crisis-stricken health services, economic development and other infrastructure projects.

She outlined a distinct vision for the future, straying from her predecessors, who have long railed against American intervention in Venezeula. “Let us not be afraid of diplomacy” with the U.S., said Rodriguez, the former vice president who must now navigate competing pressures from the Trump administration and a government loyal to former President Nicolás Maduro.

▶ Read more about Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez

Machado greeted by crowd as she exits White House meeting

The Venezuelan opposition leader either didn’t hear or chose not to answer shouted questions in English on how her meeting with Trump went — or if she had given him her Nobel Peace Prize.

But Machado did hug supporters as she walked to a waiting SUV, some of whom shouted her name, waved Venezuelan flags and chanted the country’s name. In response, she said, “Gracias.”

Later Thursday, Machado was heading to Capitol Hill for meetings with senators. Her trip to Washington came as acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who was Maduro’s No. 2, was set to deliver her first state of the union speech Thursday.

The economy presents challenges for Trump

About 4 in 10 U.S. adults — 37% — approve of how Trump is handling the economy.

He started out his second term with relatively low approval on this issue, which doesn’t give him a lot of room for error.

About 6 in 10 U.S. adults say Trump has done more to hurt the cost of living so far in his second term, while only 18% say he’s done more to help. About one-quarter say he’s not made an impact.

The economy presents a relatively new problem for Trump. His approval rating on the economy in his first term fluctuated, but it was typically higher. He’s struggled to adjust to this as a weak point, as Americans care a lot more about costs than they did in his first term.

Greenland ‘acquisition agreement’ group to meet regularly

Leavitt said Thursday that U.S. officials intend to keep having talks with representatives from Denmark and Greenland “every two to three weeks.”

After highly anticipated White House talks with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, a top Danish official said that a “fundamental disagreement” over the semiautonomous territory — of which Trump has threatened seizing control — remains but that the two sides would keep talking.

“In that meeting, the two sides agreed to establish a working group of individuals who will continue to have technical talks on the acquisition agreement. Those talks will take place, I’m told, every two to three weeks,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt did not answer the question as to why Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, appointed in December as Trump’s handpicked U.S. special envoy to Greenland, was not in a meeting on the issue at the White House this week.

Landry has not visited Greenland and has said he’s not interested in holding meetings with diplomats.

Trump stands by labor secretary amid internal investigation into her behavior

Leavitt says Trump is aware of an internal investigation into Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and stands by her.

The New York Post recently reported that a complaint filed with the Labor Department’s inspector general accuses Chavez-DeRemer of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with an employee. She also faced allegations that she drank alcohol on the job and that she tasked aides to plan official trips for primarily personal reasons.

Chavez-DeRemer has denied the allegations.

Leavitt said at Thursday’s press briefing that she doesn’t know if Trump has spoken to Chavez-DeRemer directly about it. But Leavitt says Trump believes she is doing a “tremendous job at the Department of Labor on behalf of American workers.”

Leavitt asked about Trump’s Insurrection Act threat for Minneapolis

Saying “only” Trump could say what might push him to invoke the 1807 law, Leavitt called the Insurrection Act “a tool at the president’s disposal” that has been used “sparingly” by Trump’s predecessors.

Earlier Thursday, Trump threatened to invoke the act and deploy troops to quell persistent protests against the federal officers sent to Minneapolis to enforce his administration’s massive immigration crackdown.

The threat came a day after a man was shot and wounded by an immigration officer who had been attacked with a shovel and broom handle. That shooting further heightened the fear and anger that has radiated across the city since an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot Renee Good in the head.

Leavitt said Democrats who had “held their state and local law enforcement hostage” and told them not to cooperate with federal authorities were “deranged in their hatred for President Trump.”

White House does not detail what will happen to credit card companies that don’t meet Trump demand to lower rates

Leavitt said the president has “an expectation” that credit card companies will accede to his demand that they cap interest rates on credit cards at 10%.

“I don’t have a specific consequence to outline for you but certainly this is an expectation and frankly a demand that the president has made,” she said.

Minnesota residents allege racist arrests in new law lawsuit over immigration crackdown

Three Minnesota residents have sued the Trump administration, saying arrests and traffic stops during an immigration crackdown are racist.

The Department of Homeland Security’s operation in the Minneapolis area is the largest of its kind. Officers are using aggressive tactics to make arrests, including the use of chemical agents and physical force.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court by the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota. The three residents are U.S. citizens and allege they were questioned by immigration agents due to their race.

“Masked federal agents in military gear have ignored basic human rights in their enforcement activity against Minnesotans, especially targeting Somali and Latino communities,” the ACLU said in a statement.

The lawsuit seeks to end agents’ alleged practice of racial profiling and warrantless arrests.

It’s the latest lawsuit filed over the Minnesota crackdown.

DHS didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Leavitt says Trump’s skepticism of Machado ability to lead ‘has not changed’

As Trump met with the Venezuelan opposition leader, Leavitt said that Trump’s opinion of her remained the same and was “a realistic assessment based on what the president was reading and hearing from his advisors and national security team.”

Leavitt went on to say that Trump supported new Venezuelan elections “when the time is right” but did not say when that might be, in Trump’s opinion.

Just hours after Maduro’s capture earlier this month, Trump said of Machado that “it would be very tough for her to be the leader. She doesn’t have the support within or the respect within the country.”

White House says 800 executions that were scheduled to take place in Iran were halted

Leavitt said that the president and his team had communicated to Iranian officials that there would be “grave consequences” if killing continues against protesters in Iran.

Trump had threatened action and told protesters that “help is on the way” but said on Wednesday that he had it on good authority that the executions would be halted.

“All options remain on the table for the president,” Leavitt said.

Press secretary says Trump-Machado meeting underway at White House

At a briefing on Thursday, Karoline Leavitt told reporters the meeting was getting underway as she left the Oval Office and said Trump had been “looking forward” to meeting with the Venezuela opposition leader.

Calling Machado “a remarkable and brave voice” for Venezuelans, Leavitt said Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other U.S. officials had been in “constant communication” with Rodriguez and the interim government, whom she termed as “cooperative.”

Leavitt also noted that Rodriguez’s government “confirmed that they will be releasing political prisoners.”

Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez to speak in first state of the union speech

Rodríguez is addressing an anxious country as she navigates competing pressures from the United States — which toppled her predecessor less than two weeks ago — and a government loyal to former President Nicolás Maduro.

In her address to the National Assembly, Rodríguez is expected to lay out her vision for her government, including potential changes to the state-owned oil industry that U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to reinvigorate since Maduro’s seizure.

Danish foreign minister visits Capitol Hill in attempt to shore up support

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen met with a bipartisan group of senators at the Capitol amid a round of meetings intended to generate support for the U.S.-Denmark relationship that has been shaken by President Donald Trump’s threats to take over Greenland.

“We really appreciate that we have close friends in the Senate and the House as well,” Rasmussen told reporters, adding that Denmark would work to “accommodate any reasonable American requests” with Greenland.

There has been significant concern among lawmakers of both political parties that Trump could upend the NATO alliance by insisting on using military force to possess Greenland. Republicans lawmakers have suggested that the Trump administration should work with Denmark to enhance security in the Arctic.

Trump’s special envoy heads to DC for Greenland meetings

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, Trump’s recently appointed special envoy to Greenland, briefly addressed his new role during a press conference Thursday in Louisiana.

When asked about who he planned to meet with and the topic of those meetings, Landry said he planned to travel to Washington to discuss “culinary diplomacy” and opportunities for Louisiana in Greenland, as well as opportunities for Greenland in Louisiana and the U.S.

He did not elaborate.

“I’m sure that when I’m done with those meetings, we will put that information out on our social media and make sure that we get any of those questions answered,” he told reporters.

About 4 in 10 Americans consistently approved of Trump’s performance

President Donald Trump’s second term has been eventful, but you wouldn’t know it from his approval numbers.

An AP-NORC poll from January found that about 4 in 10 U.S. adults approve of Trump’s performance as president. That’s virtually unchanged from March 2025, shortly after he took office for the second time. There’s been even less variation in Americans’ views of his performance than during his first term, which was already remarkably steady.

That stability is a testament to how difficult it is to change Americans’ minds about a figure who has defined the political landscape for the past decade.

House snafu could delay consideration of health care subsidies in Senate

A technical snafu by House leaders after the chamber passed legislation to extend federal health care subsidies is adding to uncertainty over the bill in the Senate.

House leaders sent the wrong version of the bill across the Capitol last week, meaning that the Senate would now have to vote to send the legislation back to the House so it can be updated and sent back again. It’s unclear if any Senate opponents of the bill, which would extend already-expired tax credits for Affordable Care Act plans for millions of Americans, might object and delay a fix.

If a senator does object to sending the bill back, the Senate would likely have to hold a roll call vote after its scheduled recess next week.

It’s unclear how the mistake happened. The House voted on the Democratic bill over the objections of Republican leaders by getting enough votes to “discharge” the legislation unlock debate. In the end, 17 Republicans joined Democrats to pass it.

Even if the Senate did send it back quickly, the bill’s fate in the Senate was unclear as bipartisan negotiators have not been able to find compromise. The Senate has already rejected a similar version of the House-passed bill.

Trump announces outlines of health care plan he wants Congress to consider

The White House said the plan Trump laid out in a taped video message Thursday would codify his efforts to lower drug prices by tying prices to the lowest price paid by other countries.

The cornerstone is his proposal to send money directly to Americans for health savings accounts so they can bypass the federal government and handle insurance on their own.

Democrats have rejected the idea as a paltry substitute for covering the high costs of health care. It wasn’t immediately clear if any lawmakers in Congress were working to introduce the Republican president’s plan, which mirrors one floated among GOP senators last year.

Republicans have faced increasing pressure to address rising health costs and a jump in insurance premiums after lawmakers let subsidies expire.

Noem says tanker seizure shows justice in action. Other Trump officials said it’s about oil money

Noem and the military framed Thursday’s seizure of the Veronica as part of an effort to enforce the law: “There is no outrunning or escaping American justice.”

However, other officials in Trump’s Republican administration have made clear they see the seizures as a way to generate cash as they seek to rebuild Venezuela’s battered oil industry and restore its economy.

Trump met with executives from oil companies last week to discuss his goal of investing $100 billion in Venezuela to repair and upgrade its oil production and distribution.

His administration has said it expects to sell at least 30 million to 50 million barrels of sanctioned Venezuelan oil.

Registration data show the ship reported being partially filled with crude on Jan. 3. It’s also been known as the Galileo, owned and managed by a company in Russia. A tanker with the same registration number, previously sailing under the name Pegas, was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for moving cargoes of illicit Russian oil.

Wall Street strengthens as Trump’s comments on Iran move markets

Tech stocks bounced back by midday Thursday back following an encouraging report from a Taiwanese chip giant. Also helping to calm financial markets was a sharp easing in oil prices.

A barrel of benchmark crude sank 4.3% to $59.22, while Brent crude, the international standard, dropped 4.1% to $63.81. Analysts pointed to Trump’s comments Wednesday afternoon that he heard “on good authority” that plans for executions in Iran have stopped amid widespread anti-government protests.

Financial markets took that as a signal that tensions above some of the world’s largest oil deposits could ease and lower the possibility of a disruption to the global flow of oil. Tehran, though, has indicated fast trials and executions ahead in its crackdown on protesters.

Minnesota attorney general ready to go to court if Trump invokes Insurrection Act

Keith Ellison, who sued the federal government on Monday to try to end the ICE enforcement surge, said he’s ready to go to court again if the president invokes the Insurrection Act to justify sending in the military as well.

“Donald Trump is clearly trying to create an excuse to invoke the Insurrection Act, but none exists,” Ellison said in a statement. “Even after the Trump Administration deployed thousands of armed, masked, and poorly trained federal agents to brutalize Minnesotans, people are responding by protesting peacefully, by organizing their communities, and by looking out for their neighbors.”

The Democratic attorney general also called on Minnesota Republicans to set aside partisan politics and speak out “against this dire threat of escalation from the federal government.”

US sanctions Iranian officials accused of repressing anti-government protests

The U.S. is imposing new sanctions on Iranian officials accused of repressing protests against Iran’s theocratic government.

The Treasury Department on Thursday targeted the secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security for allegedly calling for violence against protesters. The sanctions also affect 18 people and companies involved in a shadow banking network linked to Iranian financial institutions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the U.S. supports the Iranian people’s call for freedom and justice. The sanctions block access to U.S. assets and business, but they are mostly symbolic, as many targets lack U.S. funds.

Maryland governor presses forward with redistricting, despite risk for Democrats

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said he wants to move forward with redrawing the state’s congressional map and have the Democratic-controlled legislature vote on it.

Gov. Wes Moore, who appointed a commission to review potential maps that could soon recommend one, told The Associated Press that he believes the General Assembly “has not just the authority, but the responsibility to be able to then have a vote on the recommendations of the commission.”

Democrats in Maryland outnumber Republicans 2-1, and the party already holds a 7-1 edge over Republicans in the state’s U.S. House delegation. His push has some Democrats concerned that mid-decade redistricting could backfire and cost the party a seat instead of gaining it one.

Moore said during the interview on Wednesday as Maryland’s legislature opened its 90-day session that if other states redraw their maps, Maryland leaders shouldn’t “sit on their hands.”

But Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, has said a remap aimed at flipping the seat held by Republican Rep. Andy Harris could jeopardize at least one seat and potentially two that now are held by Democrats..

Lawmakers question top military nominee about Venezuela attack

The Marine Corps general tapped to lead the U.S. Southern Command says he stands ready to lead America’s expanded military presence in South America, but doesn’t know how long that enhanced focus will last.

Lt. Gen. Francis Donovan told Senate lawmakers Thursday that he has not received any indications about the Trump administration’s long-term military plans for the region where U.S. troops have deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, attacked dozens of alleged drug cartel boats and seized sanctioned oil tankers.

Donovan now serves as vice commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command. Democrats asked him during a Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing Thursday if he knows what Trump is planning for U.S. forces in the region.

“You do not have any indication?” asked Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island.

“No sir, I do not,” Donovan responded.

Maine braces for ICE enforcement surge

The governor of Maine and the mayors of its two largest cities acknowledged widespread speculation that ICE enforcement actions are imminent in the state, which is home to large immigrant communities from Somalia and other African nations.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said aggressive enforcement actions that undermine civil rights are “not welcome” in the state. Mills, the mayors of Portland and Lewiston and Maine’s largest school district all acknowledged that the possibility of ICE enforcement has created a nervous atmosphere in Maine.

“But if they come here, I want any federal agents — and the president of the United States — to know what this state stands for: We stand for the rule of law. We oppose violence. We stand for peaceful protest. We stand for compassion, for integrity and justice,” Mills said in video released Wednesday.

Renee Good’s shooting adds momentum to Democratic proposals for protections across the US

Democrats across the country are proposing state law changes to rein in federal immigration officers and protect the public following the shooting death of a protester in Minneapolis and the wounding of two people in Portland, Oregon.

Many of the measures have been proposed in some form for years in Democratic-led states, but their momentum is growing as legislatures return to work amid President Donald Trump’s national immigration crackdown following the killing of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis. Republicans are pushing back, blaming protesters for impeding enforcement of immigration laws.

Trump glosses over Insurrection Act history and legal context

Threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act and send troops to Minneapolis, Trump noted that presidents have used the 19th century law many times. This is true — but they haven’t necessarily done it in the circumstances found in Minneapolis, where the tensions have arisen from Trump already sending federal authorities into the city.

In modern times, the act has been used to mobilize troops to help local authorities or to ensure a federal court order is carried out.

The law was last used in 1992 by President George H.W. Bush to help quell riots in Los Angeles after local officials asked for the assistance. Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson all invoked it during the Civil Rights Movement to help enforce desegregation orders in Southern states where state and local governments were resisting.

A 1964 Justice Department memo said the act can apply in three circumstances: when a state requests help, when deployment is needed to enforce a federal court order, or when “state and local law enforcement have completely broken down.”

Trump threatens invoking Insurrection Act to deploy military in Minneapolis

Trump made the threat Thursday after a federal officer trying to make an arrest shot a man in the leg Wednesday after being attacked with a shovel and broom handle. The incident further heightened the sense of fear and anger radiating across the city a week after an immigration agent fatally shot a woman in the head.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to invoke the rarely used federal law to deploy the U.S. military or federalize the National Guard for domestic law enforcement, over the objections of state governors.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump said in social media post.

