The Latest: Pope Leo XIV brings messages of peace and Christian unity on trip to Turkey and Lebanon

Pope Leo XIV is on his first foreign trip to Turkey and later Lebanon, marking an important Christian anniversary and bringing a message of peace to the region at a crucial time for efforts to end the war in Ukraine and ease Mideast tensions.

Leo met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara and highlighted Turkey’s role as a bridge between East and West. He arrived in Istanbul later Thursday for three days of ecumenical and interfaith meetings that will be followed by the Lebanese leg of his trip until Tuesday.

Leo’s main reason for traveling to Turkey is to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, Christianity’s first ecumenical council. In A.D. 325, that council hashed out the first version of the Nicene Creed, a statement of faith that millions of Christians still recite each Sunday.

For the Vatican, Lebanon and its tradition of religious tolerance in the Middle East is a bulwark for Christians in the region, even more so after years of conflict and war that have shrunk Christian communities that date from the time of the Apostles.

Man who shot John Paul II wants to meet with Pope Leo

The Turkish gunman who shot and wounded Pope John Paul II in 1981 arrived in the Turkish town of Iznik ahead of ceremonies to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea. He told Turkish media there that he wants to meet with Pope Leo XIV.

A Turkish official said, however, that Mehmet Ali Agca had arrived in the town “on his own” and no meeting with the pope is planned.

Agca served 19 years in prison in Italy for the assassination attempt before being deported to Turkey, where he served a 10-year sentence for the murder of a newspaper editor.

Security tight in Istanbul for the pope’s trip

Authorities in Istanbul closed several roads along Pope Leo XIV’s route from the airport as part of tightened security in the city of nearly 16 million, Haberturk television and other Turkish media reported.

Before departing the capital Ankara, Leo visited the head of Turkey’s directorate for religious affairs, Safi Arpagus. Their meeting was closed to the media. Arpagus is the former mufti, or religious head, of Istanbul.

The pope departs Ankara for Istanbul

Pope Leo XIV’s plane left for Istanbul after the completion of official engagements in the capital Ankara.

Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy bid him farewell on the tarmac.

On Friday, the pope will visit a Catholic church, a hospice and the Vatican’s representation in Istanbul before traveling to Iznik, southeast of Istanbul, to participate in the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.

Turkish leader says anti-Muslim discrimination is driven by populists and social media

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke out against discrimination of Muslims, which he said was fueled by populist politicians, the media and social platforms.

“This sensitive issue, often ignored due to political concerns, must be considered carefully, as it could reach a more serious dimensions in the future,” Erdogan said in his address to Pope Leo XIV and other dignitaries at the library of the Turkish presidential palace complex.

Erdogan welcomed the fact that Leo would visit Istanbul’s Blue Mosque on Friday — as did his predecessor, Pope Francis — saying he regarded it as a “symbol” of the pontiff’s intension to build “constructive ties with Muslims.”

In his speech, the Turkish leader said predominantly Muslim Turkey had a long history of coexistence among diverse communities, stating that mosques, churches and synagogues stand side by side in various cities. Since coming to power in 2002, his government had completed the restoration of nearly 100 churches, monasteries, and other places of worship, Erdogan said.

Erdogan tells pope that the Palestinian issue is key to peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Palestinian issue is central to achieving peace in the region and praised the Vatican’s stance on it.

“At the heart of a lasting peace in our region lies the Palestinian issue,” Erdogan said in an address to Pope Leo XIV and members of the diplomatic corps in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

“I want it to be known that we have always appreciated the steadfast stance of our distinguished guest and his predecessors, especially regarding the Palestinian issue,” he said.

The Turkish leader again criticized the killings of civilians in Gaza, and noted that one of the places of worship struck by Israel was a Catholic church. “I once again extend my condolences to them on this occasion,” Erdogan said.

He reiterated his call for a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue and said immediate steps must be taken to strengthen the Gaza ceasefire, protect civilians and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.

Leo recalls other popes who had visited Turkey

In his address in the Turkish capital, Leo recalled that four popes had visited Turkey: Paul VI in 1967, John Paul II in 1979, Benedict XVI in 2006, and Francis in 2014.

“The visits by four popes … show that the Holy See not only maintains good relations with (Turkey) but also desires to cooperate in building a better world with the contribution of this country,” he said.

Leo also pointed to the historical significance of Turkey as the site of the early ecumenical councils, including the Council of Nicaea.

On Friday, Leo will join Istanbul-based Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, which took place in today’s Iznik, some 90 kilometers (54 miles) southeast of Istanbul.

The pope sees Turkey as a source of stability and dialogue

The American pope emphasized a message of peace in a speech alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking to Erdogan and the country’s diplomatic corps at a library in the palace complex, Leo praised Turkey’s historic role as a bridge between East and West and the crossroads of religions and cultures.

“May Turkey be a source of stability and rapprochement between peoples, in services of a just and lasting peace,” he said, speaking in front of a giant globe. “Today, more than ever, we need people who will promote dialogue and practice it with firm will and patient resolve.”

Minority Christians see themselves as part of Turkish identity, the pope says

Pope Leo XIV said Turkey’s tiny Christian minority sees itself as part of the country’s identity and wants to contribute positively to its unity.

In an address in Ankara following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Leo spoke of the example of Saint John XXIII, known as the “Turkish pope.”

Leo said Saint John XXIII had worked to ensure Catholics were included in the development of modern Turkey and rejected the idea that religious groups should isolate themselves within their own communities.

The pope praises Turkey as a ‘crossroads of sensibilities’

Pope Leo XIV says the Vatican has chosen the Dardanelles Bridge — a large suspension bridge connecting Europe to Asia — as the logo for his visit and a metaphor highlighting Turkey’s role in connecting not only continents and cultures and its own diverse communities.

In a speech in the capital, Ankara, Leo said Turkey’s strength lies in its internal diversity, which makes it a “crossroads of sensibilities.”

“You have an important place in both the present and future of the Mediterranean, and of the whole world, above all by valuing your internal diversity. Even before linking Asia with Europe, and East with West, this bridge connects Türkiye to itself,” Leo said, using the Turkish government’s preferred spelling for the country.

He later used the metaphor of the bridge to explain how God’s revelation creates a connection between heaven and earth. “The image of your great bridge is also helpful in this sense, for God, in revealing himself, established a bridge between heaven and earth. He did so in order that our hearts might change, becoming like his.”

People in Ankara say they appreciate the pope’s visit to Ataturk’s mausoleum

Ankara residents on Thursday expressed their appreciation of Pope Leo XIV’s decision to pay his respects at the mausoleum of modern Turkey’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Nilgun Altinsoy described it as significant, saying some leaders opposed to Ataturk’s secular reforms — introduced following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire — refrain from paying their respects.

“I congratulate the pope for this reason,” she said.

Bayram Alibastanbel said the pope’s visit resonates with Ataturk’s message of peace, which he said was relevant in the current climate of conflict.

“Ataturk is a world-renowned leader who said ‘Peace at home, peace in the world,’” Alibastanbel said. “We are already going through a difficult time globally, a period with wars. Since this is a time when the world needs peace, I think this is a meaningful visit.”

Leo received a horse-mounted escort to the presidential palace

Leo’s Mercedes limousine received a horse-mounted escort to the presidential palace, where he was greeted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As is traditional for official guests to the palace, Leo paused in front of a guard of honor and addressed them with the words “Merhaba asker,” or “Greetings soldiers.”

He was then welcomed by officials and senior church members.

Residents of Istanbul have mixed feelings about the pope’s visit

Shopkeeper Ekim Erdogan, 47, said Leo’s visit will have practical benefits for ordinary people, especially businesses like his. “There will be some employment; everyone will earn something for themselves. So yes, the pope’s visit is good, of course, whoever contributes to this country, whoever it may be, it’s good for shopkeepers.”

Fatma Cicek Geyik, a 57-year-old artist, said the visit should not be exaggerated. She said Turkey is a land with a powerful history and she didn’t see the need to “elevate” others’ presence.

“He’s welcome, his visit will bring joy. But I don’t see it as something to exaggerate too much,” she said. “They will leave just as they came.”

Leo is scheduled to leave for Istanbul later on Thursday following his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital, Ankara.

Pope visits mausoleum of modern Turkey’s founder

Pope Leo XIV has arrived at the mausoleum of modern Turkey’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Leo strolled along a path lined with statues of lions — the Lion Path — behind a military detachment carrying a red-and-while floral tribute bearing his papal title.

He later laid the floral arrangement bearing the colors of the Turkish flag in front of the marble grave with the help of two honor guards and observed a minute a silence.

Pope welcomed upon landing in Ankara by a military honor guard

Pope Leo XIV was welcomed on the tarmac of Ankara’s Esenboga Airport by a military guard of honor.

Strolling along a turquoise carpet, he shook hands with Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, other officials and senior church figures from Turkey. He was later scheduled to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and address members of the diplomatic corps in Ankara.

Pope got his Wordle done before the trip to Turkey and Lebanon

Despite an early wakeup, Pope Leo XIV said he had already done his Wordle online game before embarking on his first foreign trip.

Leo said he got Thursday’s word in three tries.

Leo revealed last week that he opts for the challenging strategy in the popular New York Times puzzle of changing his start word each day.

Leo revealed his Thursday score when he came to the back of the papal plane to greet journalists. Soon after he was elected in May, the pope’s brother John Prevost revealed that the brothers play Wordle each day and compare scores, as many friends and family do.

Pope acknowledges the historic importance of his trip

Pope Leo XIV has acknowledged the historic nature of his first foreign trip and said he has been looking forward to it because of what it means for Christians and for peace in the world.

Leo spoke to reporters Thursday as he traveled to Turkey on the first leg of a six-day trip that will also bring him to Lebanon.

Leo said he knows the visit to commemorate a key ecumenical anniversary was important for Christians. But he said he hoped his broader message of peace would resonate worldwide.

“We hope to also announce, transmit and proclaim how important peace is throughout the world. And to invite all people to come together to search for greater unity, greater harmony, and to look for the ways that all men and women can truly be brothers and sisters inspite of differences, inspite of different religions, inspite of different beliefs.”

Pope presented with a religious icon by the press aboard the plane

The doyenne of the Vatican press corps, Mexican correspondent Valentina Alazraki, welcomed Leo aboard the ITA charter and presented him with a religious icon.

She reminded Leo that when Pope Francis first encountered reporters on his maiden voyage, in 2013 to Rio de Janeiro, she assured him that he needn’t be afraid of reporters. It was a reference to Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio’s well-known reluctance to engage with the Argentine media while he was archbishop of Buenos Aires.

Francis went on to enjoy a lively relationship with the press during his 12-year papacy, especially during his foreign trips, something Alazraki said the Vatican press corps hoped for with Leo.

Leo has engaged now on a weekly basis with a gaggle of press who gather each Tuesday evening outside the papal vacation retreat in Castel Gandolfo, where he goes on his days off.

“At Castel Gandolfo, you have already broken the ice,” Alazraki said, assuring Leo that the media can be useful to him and the Vatican to relay news of the papacy to the world.

Pope Leo XIV wishes Americans a ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ as he traveled to Turkey

Leo offered a word of thanks at the start of the flight when he came to the back of the papal plane to greet the estimated 80 journalists who are travelling with the Vatican delegation.

“To the Americans here, Happy Thanksgiving!” he said. “It’s a wonderful day to celebrate.”

History’s first American pope thanked the journalists for their work, saying it was important today to transmit information “that really reveals the truth and the harmony that the world needs.”

At least two journalists presented Leo with pumpkin pies. He was also gifted a baseball bat once owned by legendary White Sox player Nellie Fox, and a pair of White Sox-branded slippers and socks.

The latter gift was a reference to Leo’s quip last week that he only wears white socks, a play on words about his beloved Chicago baseball team.

Pope arrives in Ankara

Pope Leo XIV has landed in Ankara to kick off a trip to Turkey and Lebanon until Tuesday.

Leo boards flight to Turkey

Pope Leo XIV has boarded the ITA charter flight that is taking him on his first trip as pope.

The Airbus A320 neo is heading first to Ankara, Turkey, where Leo will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and deliver his first speech. The papal delegation, with some 80 international journalists in tow, then flies onto Istanbul for three days of ecumenical and interfaith activities.

The American pope heads to Lebanon on Sunday for the second and final leg of the trip.

Thursday is Thanksgiving in the United States and at least two journalists have brought pumpkin pies on board the flight to Ankara hoping to share them with the pope.

