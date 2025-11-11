Photos show Iraqis voting in parliamentary election

Iraqis across the country are voting in the country’s parliamentary election on Tuesday. The election, which will help determine whether…

Iraqis across the country are voting in the country’s parliamentary election on Tuesday.

The election, which will help determine whether Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani gets a second term, comes against the backdrop of fears of another conflict between Israel and Iran, and Iraq’s balancing act with Tehran and Washington.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.