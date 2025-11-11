Live Radio
Home » National News » Photos show Iraqis voting…

Photos show Iraqis voting in parliamentary election

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 4:49 PM

Iraqis across the country are voting in the country’s parliamentary election on Tuesday.

The election, which will help determine whether Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani gets a second term, comes against the backdrop of fears of another conflict between Israel and Iran, and Iraq’s balancing act with Tehran and Washington.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Election News | National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up