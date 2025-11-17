Man accused of captaining migrant boat that capsized, killing 4, is charged

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Federal officials on Monday charged a man believed to be the captain of a boat carrying…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Federal officials on Monday charged a man believed to be the captain of a boat carrying migrants that capsized near San Diego, killing four passengers.

The man, a Mexican national, was charged with two counts of bringing people into the country illegally.

U.S. Border Patrol agents were notified at about 11:30 p.m. Friday of a small boat crossing the international maritime boundary between Mexico and the U.S.

The Border Patrol found the wooden skiff in the surf off Imperial Beach after it had overturned in high waves. Six people were found on the beach just before midnight, one of whom was pronounced dead and another who was rescued after being found under the boat.

About two hours later, authorities received a report of someone in the water near Imperial Beach Pier. A Coast Guard crew responded and found three people in the ocean, all dead.

The five survivors were transported to a hospital for treatment.

According to the complaint, several passengers said the boat had engine problems. They urged the captain to return to Mexico, but he refused.

One man was trapped inside the cabin below deck when the boat overturned and submerged with him and several others inside, the complaint said. He was freed after Border Patrol agents flipped the boat over. Another was injured after he was trapped under the boat and a piece of metal penetrated his leg, the complaint said.

The suspected captain faces up to life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

“Maritime smuggling is extremely dangerous, and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law every individual responsible for these preventable tragedies,” U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon said in a press release.

Another man was a passenger on the boat and charged for being deported and trying to enter the U.S. again illegally. He was first removed from the U.S. in 2012 and most recently on Nov. 3 of this year.

Migrants are increasingly turning to the risky alternative offered by smugglers to travel by sea to avoid heavily guarded land borders, including off California’s coast. Vessels leave Mexico in the dead of night and sometimes chart hundreds of miles (kilometers) north.

There have been several incidents in recent years of migrant vessels capsizing en route to California.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.