Bernie Kosar undergoes ‘aggressive procedures’ as he awaits liver transplant

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bernie Kosar has undergone procedures to stop internal bleeding as he awaits a liver transplant.

The former Cleveland Browns star quarterback posted on social media Wednesday morning that he underwent “two aggressive procedures” over the past couple days and was set for a third one on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old Kosar was set to receive a liver transplant last weekend, but said in a social media video that it was delayed because the donor’s organ was infected.

“I could really use your love, support and actual prayers today,” Kosar said from his hospital bed.

Kosar told Cleveland Magazine last year that he had been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson’s disease.

The Youngstown, Ohio, native recalled being bothered by liver-related issues for years but brushed them off because he wasn’t sure of the source. A diagnosis of cirrhosis in late 2023 confirmed the specificity and severity of his condition.

Kosar played in the NFL for 12 seasons after leading the University of Miami to its first national championship during the 1983 season. He grew up rooting for the Browns, who selected him in the 1985 NFL supplemental draft.

Kosar played for the Browns from 1985-93, leading the franchise to three AFC championship game appearances (1986, ’87 and ’89), losing each time to the Denver Broncos. Kosar is third all-time in franchise history with 21,904 passing yards.

After being released by the Browns, Kosar joined the Dallas Cowboys for the remainder of the 1993 season and got a Super Bowl ring. He then played for the Miami Dolphins in 1994-96.

