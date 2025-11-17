A look back at the weekend’s biggest stories

If you missed out on the news this weekend, here’s a summary of the top global headlines with links to…

US aircraft carrier arrives in the Caribbean in major buildup near Venezuela

The nation’s most advanced aircraft carrier arrived in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday in a display of U.S. military power, raising questions about what the new influx of troops and weaponry could signal for the Trump administration’s intentions in South America as it conducts military strikes against vessels suspected of transporting drugs. Late Sunday, President Donald Trump said he may have discussions with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Read our story about record cocaine seizures by the U.S. Coast Guard — even as the administration says stopping boats doesn’t work.

Border Patrol touts dozens of Charlotte arrests, leaving residents ‘overwhelmed’

A top Border Patrol commander touted dozens of arrests in North Carolina’s largest city on Sunday as Charlotte residents reported encounters with federal immigration agents near churches, apartment complexes and stores.

Read our story from Charlotte. Then look at how the immigration crackdown in Chicago has inspired a pushback, and why some naturalized U.S. citizens are afraid.

Trump’s Republican Party insists there’s no affordability crisis, dismisses election losses

Almost two weeks after Republicans lost badly in elections in Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia, many GOP leaders insist there is no problem with the party’s policies, its message or Trump’s leadership.

Here is our story about how Trump’s problems with inflation mirror Biden’s, and why some voters think that it’s Trump’s economy now.

In reversal, Trump says House Republicans should vote to release Epstein files

Trump said House Republicans should vote to release the files in the Jeffrey Epstein case, a startling reversal after previously fighting the proposal as a growing number of those in his own party supported it.

Also read about the rift between Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Finland’s president urges Europe to hold its nerve

A ceasefire in Ukraine is unlikely before the spring and European allies need to keep up support despite a corruption scandal that has engulfed Kyiv, President Alexander Stubb of Finland told The Associated Press. Read our interview with him.

… and for some lighter fare

Take a peek inside the Colonna Palace, Rome’s most exclusive tourist site, Eddie Murphy on paving the way for Black actors, and baseball league in Dubai begins with novel rules and camels.

