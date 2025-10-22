Study shows depression on the rise among construction workers

A new report highlights rising mental health struggles, stigma and workplace discrimination among construction workers, with nearly half of those surveyed feeling ashamed to discuss mental health.

A recently published study from the construction company Clayco shows nearly two-thirds of U.S. construction workers have experienced anxiety or depression over the last year.

About 64% of the 1,000 construction workers surveyed across the U.S. responded they have dealt with mental health issues. That’s up from 54% the previous year.

This year’s survey also included responses from over 1,000 industry executives and decision-makers — offering a broader look at how mental health is viewed from both sides of the job site.

“We know that stigma and fear are barriers to workers seeking help when they need it,” said Darcy Gruttadaro, chief innovation officer with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a partner of the study.

Broken down by gender, the study showed 60% of men and 73% of women responded that they had experienced anxiety or depression over the last year. Broken down generationally, Gen Z reported the most with 69%; Millennials and Baby Boomers reported 66%; and 59% of Gen X reported they had those feelings.

“We’re very concerned about the fact that people could get help that aren’t getting it. And it’s leading to really dramatic and drastic, tragic results,” she said.

The survey highlighted ongoing mental health struggles in construction — both on job sites and in the office. More than a third of workers say they’ve faced discrimination after speaking up about their mental health. And many executives admit that employees who seek help are often treated differently.

Dan Lester, vice president of field culture and inclusion at Clayco, told WTOP the study was commissioned to benefit the oftentimes challenging industry.

“We also wanted to know if we can see any trends in the data,” he said. “Really the creation of some psychological safety imperatives are going to be some great opportunities that are going to come out of our partnership with NAMI.”

More than 20% of construction executives admit they’d be less likely to assign critical tasks to workers who seek mental health support. And nearly a third say those employees would be more closely monitored-raising concerns about stigma and bias in the workplace.

“Starting to look at ways that we can better support each other, creating environments that are conducive to a place where we can really reward vulnerability, and people can come forward … hopefully just take the steps forward that really prepare our workforce and our companies for the future,” Lester said.

Nearly half of construction workers (45%) said they would feel ashamed discussing mental health, addiction or suicidal thoughts with co-workers. That’s a 6% increase from Clayco’s previous survey, highlighting growing stigma around mental health and its perceived judgment in the industry.

“Part of the challenge with stigma and fear can come down to a stoic culture, a male-dominated culture, a culture in which toughness is valued,” Gruttadaro said. “People may not feel like their colleagues will have the kind of confidence in them needed.”

While 80% of construction executives said that workers had access to quality mental health support services on the job site, just 61% of construction workers agreed.

The study also said 45% of construction workers have used mental health counseling services, and another 35% said they took medication to address their mental health issues.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk and Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

