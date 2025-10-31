Photos of Prince Andrew’s royal life before his fall from grace

From favorite son to tabloid fodder, Prince Andrew this week was stripped of his remaining titles and evicted from his…

From favorite son to tabloid fodder, Prince Andrew this week was stripped of his remaining titles and evicted from his royal residence after weeks of pressure to act over his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As of Friday, the former prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, was no longer listed on the roll of the peerage, where he had previously appeared as Duke of York, another of his titles.

____

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.