North Carolina lawmaker accused of sex crimes resigns from state House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state lawmaker accused by authorities of sex-related crimes involving a 15-year-old resigned his legislative seat on Friday. His departure came just after the House speaker announced a committee to investigate his alleged misconduct.

The House clerk’s office received a letter signed by Democratic Rep. Cecil Brockman of High Point to resign effective immediately.

House leaders from both parties, as well as Democratic Gov. Josh Stein, had called on Brockman to resign since his arrest three weeks ago on two counts each of statutory sexual offense with a child and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Brockman, who had served in the House since 2015, wrote that he needed to focus on his defense given the serious allegations against him.

“As a result, I am currently unable to fulfill my duty and service to my constituents,” Brockman said. Democratic officials in Brockman’s Guilford County district will now choose someone to complete his two-year term through the end of 2026.

Republican House Speaker Destin Hall had announced earlier Friday a bipartisan House committee “to investigate the charges and recommend expulsion if necessary” from the chamber, a Hall news release said. The state constitution gives the House authority to remove its members. The full House last voted to remove a member in 2008.

Hall said later Friday that Brockman’s “departure spares the House from a difficult expulsion process and brings closure to this troubling chapter.”

Records show Brockman, 41, remained in jail Friday on a bond of just over $1 million. A court hearing on a request by Brockman’s attorney to reduce the bond is scheduled for Monday.

