Guinea-Bissau arrests officers for alleged coup attempt

BISSAU, Guinea Bissau (AP) — A group of military officers was arrested in Guinea-Bissau this week for allegedly planning a coup, according to a statement from the armed forces Friday.

The alleged coup plot involved several senior officers who were reported missing starting Monday, and was announced the day before the general election campaign was set to begin.

“This sad episode, which involves some general and senior officers of our Armed Forces, jeopardizes the peace and stability so desired for socio-economic development and the attraction of foreign investment,” a statement from the armed forces General Staff reads.

The coup attempt was allegedly led by the director of a military training school, Brig. Gen. Daba Na Walna, with the support of some generals and senior officers.

No mention was made of what will happen to the alleged coup plotters or how many of them have been accused of taking part. It would be the second known coup attempt against President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, who came to power in 2020.

There has been substantial controversy over Embalo’s term ahead of the November general elections. The small West African nation has endured multiple coups since gaining independence from Portugal more than 50 years ago in a brutal independence war.

Guinea-Bissau’s constitution sets the presidential term at five years, with a maximum two terms. The opposition says Embalo’s term should have ended on Feb. 27 but the nation’s Supreme Court has ruled that it should run until Sept. 4.

However, Embalo earlier this year set the election date for Nov. 30 and said that his first term will run until then, further heightening tensions.

The opposition has refused to recognize Embalo as president. A mission by a West African regional bloc sent to Guinea-Bissau in March to help resolve the crisis left abruptly after what it said were threats of expulsion from Embalo.

