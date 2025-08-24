Winning numbers announced for estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot

The winning numbers for one of the largest Powerball jackpots this year were announced Saturday night.

The winning numbers for one of the largest Powerball jackpots this year were announced Saturday night. They were 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, with a Powerball of 18.

It was not immediately announced if any winning jackpot tickets were sold.

The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $700 million, making it the eleventh-largest jackpot in Powerball game history. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $316 million, Powerball said.

There was no winner in Monday or Wednesday night’s drawings.

A single winner Saturday would have the choice of taking a lump sum payment of $316 million before taxes, or going with the $700 million annuity option, which consists of one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% per year.

No one has won Powerball’s jackpot since May 31, when a single ticket in California won a $204.5 million jackpot with a cash value of $91.6 million.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292 million, according to Powerball. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

In 2022, a single ticket sold in Altadena, California, claimed a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in both Powerball and lottery history. The first Powerball drawing was in 1992.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. They are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.