Wildfire flareup prompts new evacuations in Southern California mountain communities

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Monday for Southern California residents near a wildfire…

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Monday for Southern California residents near a wildfire that is largely contained after the blaze flared up over the weekend.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told residents of Seven Oaks to leave the small mountain community following a sudden surge in the Line Fire on Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff’s officials on Monday ordered residents in nearby Angelus Oaks to evacuate, and warned those in the Boulder Bay area along Big Bear Lake to be prepared to leave.

As of Sunday, the Line Fire was spread over 62.6 square miles (162.13 square kilometers) and 83% contained, with 1,176 personnel assigned to fight the blaze, according to the San Bernardino National Forest. At its height, the blaze threatened more than 65,000 homes.

A California man pleaded not guilty on Sept. 17 to starting the Line Fire on Sept. 5. Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, of Norco, California, was charged with 11 arson-related crimes, according to court records.

Temperatures are expected to spike this week across California. Dry, hot winds in the northern part of the state prompted Pacific Gas & Electric to preemptively cut power Monday to about 1,200 customers in Butte and Shasta counties. The utility routinely cuts electricity service in areas where weather conditions increase the risk of fires.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.