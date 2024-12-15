Four men arrested in North Macedonia during anti-terror operation, interior minister says

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Four men suspected of planning terrorist attacks were arrested Sunday in western North Macedonia, authorities…

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Four men suspected of planning terrorist attacks were arrested Sunday in western North Macedonia, authorities said.

Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski said the arrests were made during raids on several locations in the western towns of Struga and Gostivar. The four men are suspected of being “part of terrorist organizations (and) have been under surveillance for a long time.”

All are Macedonian nationals and were expected to face an investigating magistrate Sunday.

Toshkovski did not specify what terrorist organizations the suspects were connected with. “We have reasonable suspicion that they are connected to groups supporting certain extremist and religious organizations,” he said.

“Their goal (was) to indoctrinate other people from the Balkans who would act accordingly towards the realization of their plans,” Toshkovski added.

The suspects face up to eight years in prison if convicted of planned terrorism charges.

In December 2020, North Macedonia police arrested eight men on suspicion of planning terrorist attacks on individuals and public buildings in the name of the Islamic State group.

