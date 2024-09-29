Primanti Brothers denies claim Vance was ‘banned’ from entering

Primanti Brothers is setting the record straight on claims that Republican vice-presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance was "banned" from making a political stop at their North Versailles restaurant Saturday.

The restaurant says it all comes down to momentary confusion for members of their staff, adding they were given no advance notice Vance would be coming.

Washington County GOP chair Sean Logue was one of what he said was about 100 Trump supporters inside the restaurant who had been tipped off that Vance would make a stop there. They arrived an hour early.

“The manager told patrons, other Republicans, that Vance is not allowed to make a campaign stop at Primanti Brothers,” Logue said. “And then when there was pushback to say, ‘Wait a second, Kamala Harris just did this a month ago,’ the response was, ‘Well, if he wants to sit down and order food, we can’t stop him.”

When Vance did arrive ahead of an event in Monroeville, Logue said that the restaurant’s manager ran out to tell him that he was not allowed in the restaurant, that he couldn’t have a campaign stop there, and that if he did go inside – they’d call the police and file trespassing charges.

“I think it’s absolutely insane,” Logue said.

Vance stayed out of the restaurant while one of his staffers tried to negotiate with the Primanti’s manager, who Logue says then called their corporate office.

Many of the Trump supporters walked out of the restaurant, where Vance was taking pictures.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, a Primanti’s spokesperson says Vance and his team were then welcomed into the restaurant where they were able to talk with different guests.

“Primanti’s prides itself on being a staple of the Pittsburgh community and a proud American business that has hosted sitting presidents, politicians, and political candidates from across the spectrum for over 90 years. Our doors are open to all patrons who wish to dine with us. Without any advance notice, today’s campaign stop caused some momentary confusion for our staff. However, Senator Vance and his team were welcomed into our restaurant shortly after and engaged with our guests inside and on the property. Senator Vance’s supportive comments that our manager got a little nervous given the secret service, police and crowd accurately reflect the nature of what occurred, but we are glad that it was resolved quickly.”

“Number one, he was not welcomed,” Logue said. “JD Vance, on his own accord, risking a trespassing charge, walked into Primanti’s, paid the bill for all of us, and walked out two minutes later.”

Logue posted a video to Washington County GOP’s Facebook page which shows Vance walking back inside the restaurant. He briefly addressed supporters when he exited the restaurant and returned to an SUV.

“Look I think what happened is she [the manager] just freaked out a little bit because there were a lot of people and she didn’t want to make her restaurant part of a campaign stop,” Vance said, in a video Logue shared. “It’s alright, don’t hold it against her, she just got a little nervous, it’s a great local business, let’s keep supporting it.”

Primanti’s addressed those comments in their statement.

We asked Logue about the positive nature of Vance’s comments.

“Vance is a true gentleman, and he was being very nice and very gracious, and he was being magnanimous, and he didn’t want to cause any other problems,” Logue said. “I’m being honest with you. I’m telling you that the way Primanti Brothers treated me and the other Republicans is absolutely unacceptable, and nowhere in their statement is an apology, where’s my apology Primanti Brothers.” Logue said Primanti’s has been trying to call him but he won’t take their calls.

In their statement, the Primanti’s spokesperson said their doors are open to anyone who wants to eat there.

KDKA reached out to a member of the Trump/Vance team for comment and are awaiting a response.