Iowa Caucus Results (Live Updates)

At stake in the caucuses are Iowa’s 40 delegates to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this summer. See results here.

Visit WTOP’s Election 2024 page for our comprehensive election year coverage.

The Iowa Republican caucuses begin at 7:00 p.m. local time, which is 8:00 p.m. ET. At stake in the caucuses are Iowa’s 40 delegates to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this summer.

There is no set list of authorized candidates, meaning that caucus-goers may vote for any candidate they prefer. The state party will track votes for Ryan Binkley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who ended his campaign Wednesday night, DeSantis, Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Trump and “Other.”

See a rundown of 2024 candidates.

Caucus results will be posted as they come in.

See results by candidate:

See results by county:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.