Lawyer charged in bottle throwing incident at Browns game

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 12:06 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — An attorney who was arrested for throwing a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of a home game last month has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River, is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Oct. 20. A message seeking comment was left with Miller on Friday. He was charged on Thursday.

Haslam was struck by the bottle as he walked off the field and headed toward the end zone tunnel at FirstEnergy Stadium during a last-second loss to the New York Jets on Sept. 18. Miller was detained by security guards when he tried to leave the stadium, according to cleveland.com.

Haslam was not injured.

The Browns are considering banning Miller from attending games.

