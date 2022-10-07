RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
AP Top U.S. News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 12:00 AM

Ian evacuees return to mud, rubble as death toll hits 101

Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ’62 crisis

A bump and a miss: Saudi oil cut slaps down Biden’s outreach

Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana

Riot plea: Proud Boys member admits to seditious conspiracy

Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case

Shooting suspect in hotel near Detroit surrenders to police

Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip

Philadelphia apologizes for experiments on Black inmates

Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game

