Democratic primary for auditor tops ballot in Delaware

The Associated Press

September 13, 2022, 6:26 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Party voters in Delaware are set to decide whether the incumbent state auditor, who is awaiting sentencing on criminal charges, deserves a chance at reelection in November.

The Democratic primary for auditor is the only statewide race on Tuesday’s primary election ballot, which also features several legislative contests.

Incumbent auditor Kathy McGuiness is the first statewide elected official in Delaware convicted on criminal charges while in office.

She is being challenged by Lydia York. Y

ork is an attorney who has been endorsed by the state Democratic party and was one of its presidential electors in 2016.

