WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden: ‘Justice has been delivered’ in US strike killing al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri; ‘this terrorist leader is no…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden: ‘Justice has been delivered’ in US strike killing al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri; ‘this terrorist leader is no more.’

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.