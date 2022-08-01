Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results
What to watch in primaries in Arizona, Michigan, elsewhere
States boost child care money as congressional effort stalls
Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Parkland trial a rare, curtailed look at mass shooting gore
Medicaid expansion breakthrough within reach in N. Carolina
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.