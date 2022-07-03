Stricter plastic bag ban in effect in Delaware

A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware.

The News Journal reports the law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in Friday.

Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost.

The Delaware General Assembly passed a law banning some plastic bags in 2019 and then updated that law in 2021, expanding both the bags banned and the stores impacted.

