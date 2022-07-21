Jan. 6 panel probes Trump’s 187 minutes as Capitol attacked
House Dems move to protect contraception from Supreme Court
AP-NORC poll: Majority want Congress to keep abortion legal
2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead
Ex-cop Thomas Lane faces sentencing in George Floyd killing
Luria, Kinzinger put careers on line in Jan. 6 investigation
Indiana Republicans propose banning abortion with exceptions
Uvalde schools look to fire Chief Arredondo after shooting
Funeral held for Ivana Trump; ex-president pays tribute
As recruiters struggle, Air Force seeks lift from ‘Top Gun’
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.