FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: What's open and closed? | 'Beautiful' firework viewing weather | Road closures and restrictions | National Mall fireworks | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » National News » 3 men missing in…

3 men missing in California after river rescue attempt

The Associated Press

July 4, 2022, 2:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Three men are missing and presumed dead in California after a child was caught in a river current and they swam out in an attempt to rescue him, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday that the boy was swept away at a popular boating and swimming destination called Three Mile Slough.

The delta area of the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Sacramento.

The boy was pulled from the water and wasn’t hurt but three of his relatives were pulled under after they went in after him, said Rio Vista Battalion Chief Brandon Wilson.

People “saw them go under and never saw them come back,” Wilson said.

Authorities searched for the men for two hours in hopes of rescuing them but later transitioned to a recovery operation, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Aside from G, all TSP funds drop for June

Federal Sustainability Plan 'rebuilding' momentum on green government goals

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

GSA hits the play button on POLARIS by finalizing solicitation updates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up