RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » National News » Small plane crashes in…

Small plane crashes in backyard of Southern California home

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed into the backyard of a Southern California home on Tuesday and the pilot was hospitalized with injuries, authorities said.

The plane went down around 9:35 a.m. in the city of Hemet, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The sole occupant suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, the Hemet Police Department said in a tweet.

Two people who were in the house were unharmed, Fire Chief Eddie Sell told TV station KCAL9.

The plane appeared to have crashed through a cinder-block wall and into the backyard, according to TV news images. The wreckage appeared burned.

The cause of the plane crash was under investigation, the department said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

EEOC flags hiring, retention issues for federal employees with disabilities

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

Survey: What's your experience with the TSP update?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up