SUPREME COURT NEWS: Roe v. Wade overturned | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena | DC-area leaders react to abortion ruling | Companies covering abortion travel costs
Home » National News » A suspected land mine…

A suspected land mine was removed from a Florida beach

Zoe Sottile, CNN

June 25, 2022, 2:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A suspected land mine was removed from a Florida beach, according to police.

A suspected land mine was removed from a Florida beach, according to police.

The old military ordnance was discovered Wednesday on an unnamed portion of beach near the 1800 block of South Highway A1A, according to a Facebook post from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is “pretty confident” that the ordnance was an old land mine, Debbie Carson, a media relations officer at the office, tells CNN.

Carson says that Vero Beach, the second most populous city in Indian River County, was a military training base for WWII. So finding an old military ordnance is “rather common.”

Wednesday’s land mine was “at least the second or third time” the sheriff’s office has dealt with an ordnance in 2022, Carson said.

Officers from the sheriff’s office monitored the scene while waiting for explosive specialists from the Patrick Air Force Base, who safely removed the mine. No one was injured, the sheriff’s office says.

“We always want people to use caution around” a suspected military ordnance, Carson said. “The chances of one of them still being able to explode after all this time and being exposed to salt water is pretty minimal.”

Still, beachgoers who spot a suspicious object on the beach should use caution and call the police, Carson says.

In the 1940s, Indian River County was used as a Marine Air Squadron Base and a training ground for Naval and Marine aviators, according to the Museum of Florida History.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up