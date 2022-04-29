RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UN works for Mariupol civilian-evacuation deal | Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors' | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Home » National News » Officer, murder suspect missing…

Officer, murder suspect missing after leaving jail for court

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 11:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama law enforcement officials said Friday that a corrections officer is missing after leaving a county jail to escort a murder suspect to court.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White left the jail on Friday morning to take the inmate to court. “They have not been seen since,” the department wrote.

The vehicle they left the jail in was later located in a shopping center parking lot, the post stated.

The inmate, Casey White, is a suspect being held on a capital murder charge. The inmate and officer are not related though they share the same last name, the sheriff’s office said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a “Blue Alert” on Friday night for the missing officer. “Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public,” the alert stated.

The sheriff’s office urged people to call 911 if they spot the pair but not approach them. The sheriff’s office said they are seeking to locate any video “that may tell us more about what we are dealing with.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up