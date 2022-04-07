Ex-athlete pleads guilty in remaining Sussex Co. rape cases

A former University of Delaware athlete already serving a six-year prison sentence for sex offenses has pleaded guilty to third-degree rape and no contest to several other charges.

Former UD baseball player Clay Conaway was accused of sexually assaulting several women between 2013 and 2018.

The News Journal reports that Conaway accepted a plea deal in Sussex County on Wednesday, wrapping up the cases against him.

Sentencing is scheduled for June.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to ask for no more than four additional years in prison for Conaway. Attorney Joe Hurley says he plans to argue for two.

The judge can issue a prison sentence of up to 25 years.

