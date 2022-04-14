RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden approves $800M in aid for Ukraine | Detention of oligarch angers Moscow | Justice for sexual violence victims | Photos
AP Top U.S. News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 12:00 AM

‘Prophet of Doom’: Subway suspect left ranting video clues

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Video: Michigan cop on Black man’s back, fatally shot him

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump’s instructions

Thinking small: Biden scrounges for ways to break through

Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock

Ohio’s GOP governor aims to overcome anger in party base

A million empty spaces: Chronicling COVID’s cruel US toll

Police: Girl shot as California shop owner fires at thieves

Bipartisan push on mental health crisis that COVID worsened

National News

