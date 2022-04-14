AP Top U.S. News at 12:13 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

‘Prophet of Doom’: Subway suspect left ranting video clues Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location Video: Michigan…

‘Prophet of Doom’: Subway suspect left ranting video clues Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location Video: Michigan cop on Black man’s back, fatally shot him Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump’s instructions Thinking small: Biden scrounges for ways to break through Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock Ohio’s GOP governor aims to overcome anger in party base A million empty spaces: Chronicling COVID’s cruel US toll Police: Girl shot as California shop owner fires at thieves Bipartisan push on mental health crisis that COVID worsened Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.