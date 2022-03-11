RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » National News » Judge to weigh change…

Judge to weigh change of venue in Wisconsin parade deaths

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 9:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge was set to consider a request Friday to move the trial of a man accused of driving his SUV into a suburban Milwaukee Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring scores more.

Attorneys for Darrell Brooks Jr. filed a change-of-venue motion last month asking that the trial either be moved or that jurors be pulled from a different county. They say that publicity about the case has been pervasive and overwhelmingly negative for Brooks.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Darrow was expected to discuss the motion with Brooks’ attorneys and prosecutors during a hearing Friday. It wasn’t clear when she would rule.

Prosecutors allege Brooks drove into multiple people during the Nov. 21 parade in Waukesha. He faces more than 70 charges, including six counts of homicide. Prosecutors have not addressed any potential motive. He has pleaded not guilty.

Brooks’ attorneys noted that the community has adopted a “Waukesha Strong” slogan, people built a temporary memorial to the dead and media outlets have used photos of Brooks in court in chains.

Attorneys Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees also pointed out that first lady Jill Biden visited Waukesha and her remarks calling the parade crash a “tragedy” were widely reported. On social media, people have called for Brooks to be put to death, they added.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | National News | Travel News

3 upcoming contracts women-owned small businesses should know about

House passes $1.5T omnibus spending deal seeking state of the federal workforce updates

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up