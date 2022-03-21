RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
AP Top U.S. News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 12:00 AM

Jackson, 1st Black female high court pick, faces senators

Pence distances himself from Trump as he eyes 2024 campaign

Informant back for testimony in Michigan governor plot trial

State constitutional convention measures stoke partisan fear

Time to retool census? Some think so after minorities missed

Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded

Authorities investigate crash of LA sheriff’s helicopter

Private investigator says drug kingpin targeted David Ortiz

Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck

Ukraine war is backdrop in US push for hypersonic weapons

