OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Home » National News » Police investigate swastika vandalism…

Police investigate swastika vandalism in Wilmington

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Police in Delaware’s biggest city are investigating the vandalism of multiple locations with spray-painted swastikas.

The News Journal in Wilmington reports that The Columbus Inn in Wilmington’s Wawaset neighborhood, a billboard on nearby Union Street and Brandywine Counseling and Community Services are among the spots vandalized.

Police are investigating. They believe the vandalism took place late Friday night.

Some of the swastikas were backwards. According to the Anti-Defamation League, when the swastika’s arms are backward, it’s often the sign of a young person attempting to do “shock” graffiti, rather than a white supremacist.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Tags:

delaware

Pentagon: Contractor mergers hurt national security, economy

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up