Police investigate swastika vandalism in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. — Police in Delaware’s biggest city are investigating the vandalism of multiple locations with spray-painted swastikas.

The News Journal in Wilmington reports that The Columbus Inn in Wilmington’s Wawaset neighborhood, a billboard on nearby Union Street and Brandywine Counseling and Community Services are among the spots vandalized.

Police are investigating. They believe the vandalism took place late Friday night.

Some of the swastikas were backwards. According to the Anti-Defamation League, when the swastika’s arms are backward, it’s often the sign of a young person attempting to do “shock” graffiti, rather than a white supremacist.

