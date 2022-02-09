OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
AP Top U.S. News at 10:10 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 12:00 AM

As state mask rules end, school leaders are in the middle

EXPLAINER: How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit

SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm

Oregon bill tackles megaquake ‘nightmare’: Fuel storage site

Working conditions for Border Patrol getting more attention

NBC defends Shiffrin coverage, suggests sexism by critics

Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd

Prosecutors: 2 Hawaii lawmakers took bribes to steer bills

2nd man pleads guilty in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Whitmer

Colorado store where 10 died reopens to mixed emotions

