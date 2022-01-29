Police: Brothers charged in fatal restaurant shootings

Delaware State Police say a pair of brothers have been charged in shootings that killed two men at a restaurant.

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a pair of brothers have been charged in shootings that killed two men at a restaurant.

Police say a group was asked to leave the El Nopalito Restaurant in Georgetown on Saturday after a dispute with other patrons. Police say two of the men, later identified as brothers Yony and Emner Morales-Garcia, returned wearing masks.

Police say one took a necklance from Armando Vicente Chilel Lopez’ neck and when Lopez lunged at him, police say the other shot Lopez.

As they fled, police say the first brother fired a shot, striking Honorio Velasquez. Police say Velasquez and Lopez both died. The brothers were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, robbery and other offenses.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.