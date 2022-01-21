CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools keep mask requirement | Montgomery Co. may extend mask mandate | Boosters needed against omicron | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
NYPD: 1 officer killed, 1 wounded in Harlem shooting

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 7:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York Police Department officer was killed and another gravely injured Friday night after responding to a domestic disturbance call, according to a law enforcement official.

A suspect was also wounded in the shooting in Harlem, said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

Mayor Eric Adams was at the hospital where the officers were taken after the shooting, the third time in four days that officers have faced gunfire on the job.

An officer was wounded in the leg Tuesday night in the Bronx during a struggle with a teenager who also shot himself. On Thursday, a narcotics detective was shot in the leg on Staten Island.

The last NYPD officer fatally shot in the line of duty, Brian Mulkeen, was hit by friendly fire while struggling with an armed man after chasing and shooting at him in the Bronx in September 2019.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

