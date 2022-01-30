CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
AP Top U.S. News at 8:28 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 12:00 AM

2nd trial in Floyd killing centers on clash of duty, code

EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises

US cities mark 1st anniversary of Thai grandfather’s killing

US pushes for better tap water but must win over wary public

Housework or sleep? Study says it depends when you were born

Deadly Colorado blaze renews focus on underground coal fires

Some asylum aspirants pin hopes on Trump-era policy

After the blizzard, the East Coast digs out under sunny sky

When Boston’s been buried: History’s biggest snowstorms

Brrr! It got so cold in Florida, iguanas fell from trees

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

