CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » 'Our miracle': Girl goes…

‘Our miracle’: Girl goes home after surviving plane crash

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 12:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl who survived a Michigan plane crash that killed her father and three other people was released Wednesday from a rehabilitation hospital.

“She’s Laney, she’s great and she’s our miracle,” said Christie Perdue of Gaylord, referring to daughter Laney Perdue.

Laney was one of five people in a plane that crashed on Beaver Island off Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula on Nov. 13. The family believes Laney survived because her father, Mike, shielded her during the crash.

Laney was released from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids.

“We’ve gone from no walking to a wheelchair to a walker and now to crutches,” Christie Perdue told WOOD-TV. “Her goal was to go home on crutches.”

Mike Perdue died, along with the pilot and a couple. The crash is being investigated by a federal transportation agency.

“Our community has just surrounded us with love,” Christie Perdue said. “Laney’s getting letters from schools all over Michigan, letters from New York and Minnesota, and we are just so grateful.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

The Marine Corps has not granted any religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Agencies should delay toughest penalties for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

CISA names big tech, financial execs and others to Cybersecurity Advisory Committee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up