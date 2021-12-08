Officials: Newark restaurant fire intentionally set

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Fire investigators in Delaware say a fire that damaged a Newark restaurant last month was intentionally…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Fire investigators in Delaware say a fire that damaged a Newark restaurant last month was intentionally set.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office announced Tuesday that the investigators are conducting a criminal investigation to find those responsible for the blaze at Miller’s Ale House on Nov. 24.

Officials say a surveillance camera caught a suspect on the property before and during the fire.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. and when firefighters arrived at the restaurant in Center Pointe Plaza, officials say flames were visible on the front of the building.

The restaurant was closed when the fire began and no injuries were reported. Officials say damage was estimated at $50,000.

