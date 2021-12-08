CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Officials: Newark restaurant fire intentionally set

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 10:27 AM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Fire investigators in Delaware say a fire that damaged a Newark restaurant last month was intentionally set.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office announced Tuesday that the investigators are conducting a criminal investigation to find those responsible for the blaze at Miller’s Ale House on Nov. 24.

Officials say a surveillance camera caught a suspect on the property before and during the fire.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. and when firefighters arrived at the restaurant in Center Pointe Plaza, officials say flames were visible on the front of the building.

The restaurant was closed when the fire began and no injuries were reported. Officials say damage was estimated at $50,000.

