Iowa high school player arrested in post-game attack

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 12:27 PM

CARLISLE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa high school basketball player has been arrested following an apparent assault on an opposing player at the end of a game as the two teams lined up to shake hands, authorities said.

The attack reportedly followed a boys’ high school basketball game Tuesday night between Nevada High School and Carlisle High School in Carlisle’s gym. A video that has been viewed millions of times on Twitter shows a Carlisle player suddenly punch a Nevada player who had his hand extended for a handshake as the two teams passed each other in a traditional practice of sportsmanship following a game.

In the video, the Carlisle player appears to hit the Nevada player at least two more times before he’s pulled away.

The Nevada player suffered a concussion and required stitches for a cut to his mouth. The 17-year-old Carlisle player faces a felony charge of willful injury.

Carlisle Community Schools Superintendent Bryce Amos did not immediately return a phone message left Friday seeking comment on whether the arrested student had been disciplined and whether he remained a member of the Carlisle basketball team. A woman who answered the phone at Carlisle High School said school officials could not comment on the student’s status, citing student privacy regulations.

