CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » Delta flight from DC…

Delta flight from DC diverted after passenger allegedly assaults crew member

CBS News

December 10, 2021, 12:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Delta Air Lines flight made an unscheduled landing in Oklahoma City Thursday night after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal, police said. The suspect was taken into custody.

The plane took off from Washington, D.C., and was en route to Los Angeles International Airport when it was forced to land in Oklahoma at 9:35 p.m. local time, police confirmed to CBS affiliate KWTV.

The air marshal was able to detain the suspect and police helped to remove him from the plane. No other details about the incident, including possible charges for the suspect, were provided.

The flight then continued Los Angeles.

Delta issued a statement saying it “applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew and Federal Air Marshals” and apologizes to its customers for the inconvenience.

The FBI is investigating the incident.

Delta is no stranger to unruly passengers: As of September, it had banned more than 1,600 for refusing to comply with face mask mandates.

It’s also part of a nationwide trend. Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration said it had received more than 5,300 reports of unruly passengers in 2021.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

Retirement processing times drop for first time in months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up