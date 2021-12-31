Delaware warns revelers against large, indoor parties

Health officials in Delaware are warning New Year’s Eve revelers against attending large gatherings that are indoors.

The Delaware State News reports that health officials raised their concerns as COVID-19 infections surged across the state.

Delaware set a record Thursday with 1,991 new cases.

Molly Magarik is secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services.

She said people who go to indoor gatherings should expect to become infected with the virus and test positive a few days later.

State health officials urged people who are planning to congregate on New Year’s Eve to wear masks.

They also asked that people hold gatherings outside and to make sure that guests are vaccinated.

